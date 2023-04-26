Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TCBIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. 24,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,164. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,888 shares of company stock worth $1,381,283 in the last 90 days.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

