Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17-4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.87. 3,175,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.46 and its 200 day moving average is $172.39.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

