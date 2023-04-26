Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.61

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.61 and traded as high as $36.00. Textainer Group shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 141,327 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Textainer Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

