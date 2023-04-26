The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $332.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2,099.7% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAM opened at $315.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.82. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Further Reading

