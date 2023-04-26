The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEE traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,007. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

