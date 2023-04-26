The Coca-Cola Company to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coca-Cola in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a market cap of $276.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

