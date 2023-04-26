The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.34. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.99.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The business had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.