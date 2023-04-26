The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.34. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The business had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.