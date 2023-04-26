The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.1% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $339.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.5 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

