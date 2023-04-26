The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.94.

Hershey stock opened at $262.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $264.04.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

