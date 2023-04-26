The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,370 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 659,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $45.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

