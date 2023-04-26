Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,635 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.15. The company had a trading volume of 654,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.