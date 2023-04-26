Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,200. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

