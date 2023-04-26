Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes $310,000 Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Frontline by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,074 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 601.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,020,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 875,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of FRO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. 956,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,978. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s payout ratio is 199.07%.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

