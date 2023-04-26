Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.55. 3,197,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,757,904. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,275.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

