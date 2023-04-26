Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 1.0% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.87. 3,974,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,931,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

