Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26,418.77

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $978,149.83 and approximately $26,418.77 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0057948 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $57,833.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

