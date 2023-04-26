Thurman J. Rodgers Buys 32,900 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 25.7 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $56.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,203,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

