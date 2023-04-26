Tilson Financial Group Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 121,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 302,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 68,238 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of PM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $98.66. 537,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

