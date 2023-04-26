Tilson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWF traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.93. 235,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,363. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $258.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

