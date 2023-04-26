tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.66). 3,319,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 1,209,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.62).

TBLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £108.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

