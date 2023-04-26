TMD Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,933 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. 501,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,321. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.