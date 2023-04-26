TMD Wealth Management LLC Invests $661,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VV stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.59. The stock had a trading volume of 101,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,212. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average of $180.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $197.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.