Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the March 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKGSY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,549. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:TKGSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

