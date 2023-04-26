Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,642. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

