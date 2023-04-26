Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.66 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.66 billion and approximately $27.52 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00007733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.26129722 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $22,717,583.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

