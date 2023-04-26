Torah Network (VP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $40.21 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Torah Network has a market capitalization of $40.21 million and approximately $135,916.88 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for $6.06 or 0.00021387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 6.07414234 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $248,937.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torah Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torah Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

