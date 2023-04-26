Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TYIDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toyota Industries in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Toyota Industries stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. 1,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55.

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

