TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Cut to $7.50

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.
TRTX stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $529.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.86.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)
