TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Cut to $7.50

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

TRTX stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $529.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

