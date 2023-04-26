Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

