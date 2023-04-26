Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $273.57. The company had a trading volume of 625,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,864. The firm has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.67. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

