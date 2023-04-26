Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 57.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Genpact by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genpact by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Genpact by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth about $2,219,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Stock Down 0.1 %

Genpact stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. 191,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,856. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $2,243,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,143,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,143,188.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,500 shares of company stock worth $10,491,195 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

