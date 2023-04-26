Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.57. 954,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,524. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.70. The firm has a market cap of $353.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.44.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

