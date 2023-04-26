Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.09. 2,374,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,243,324. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

