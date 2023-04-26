Trek Mining (CVE:TREK) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Trek Mining Inc (CVE:TREK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 709,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 189,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.
Trek Mining Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.98.
About Trek Mining
Trek Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Aurizona gold project covering approximately 241,400 hectares located in Brazil; and the Warintza copper-molybdenum exploration property with eight metallic mineral concessions covering 26,777 hectares located in Ecuador, as well as 75% interests in the Koricancha gold and silver milling operation located in Peru.
Further Reading
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
Receive News & Ratings for Trek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.