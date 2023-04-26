Trifast’s (TRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Trifast Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 70.60 ($0.88). 865,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,412.00 and a beta of 1.11. Trifast has a twelve month low of GBX 46.70 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.28 ($1.36). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trifast

In related news, insider Scott Mac Meekin bought 14,388 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £9,927.72 ($12,398.80). Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

