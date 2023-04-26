Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.56

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.56 and last traded at $46.13, with a volume of 81659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Trimble Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

