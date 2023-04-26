Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. The business had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.