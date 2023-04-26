Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. The business had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
