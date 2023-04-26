True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of TNT.UN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.26. 275,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.46. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$7.00. The firm has a market cap of C$300.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

TNT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

