Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trustmark Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of TRMK stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 95,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,070. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

