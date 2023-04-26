TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.96

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $7.94. TSR shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 1,737 shares.

TSR Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSR

About TSR

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TSR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.