TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.96

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $7.94. TSR shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 1,737 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.54%.
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
