Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.60 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 287,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,635. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.00 million.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

Featured Stories

