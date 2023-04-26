UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91, Briefing.com reports. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UMB Financial Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of UMBF traded up $6.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $104.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $39,917.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,326.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $39,917.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $847,171. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 51.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

