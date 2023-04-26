Unilever (LON:ULVR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,127.73

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,127.73 ($51.55) and traded as high as GBX 4,398 ($54.93). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,388 ($54.80), with a volume of 4,633,950 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($38.09) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($54.95) to GBX 4,600 ($57.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.71) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,120 ($63.94) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.95) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,147.27 ($51.80).

Unilever Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. The company has a market capitalization of £110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,657.92, a PEG ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,215.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,134.38.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a GBX 38.12 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 5,584.91%.

In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($53.20), for a total value of £70,765,117.80 ($88,379,065.57). 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

