United States Steel (X) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United States Steel Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,561,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after buying an additional 162,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,925,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,275,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after buying an additional 42,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

Earnings History for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

