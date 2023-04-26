United States Steel (X) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United States Steel Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

X has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,561,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after buying an additional 162,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,925,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,275,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after buying an additional 42,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

