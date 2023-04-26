Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 2,064,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,341,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $957.24 million, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,923,825.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

