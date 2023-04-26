Uranium Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 12,787 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 325% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,009 call options.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,671. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

In related news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 21,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 773,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,923,825.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,452.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 78,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 30.1% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 13,626,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,019 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UEC. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

