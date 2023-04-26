Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 8,250 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $941,572.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,237,721.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $955,102.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.76. The company had a trading volume of 111,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,222. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($2.82). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $333.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.51 million. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

