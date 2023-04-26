Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valeo Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of VLEEY traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Valeo has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

