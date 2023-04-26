Valero Energy (VLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $6.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 33.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,343,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,766,000 after purchasing an additional 333,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

