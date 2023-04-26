Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.89 and traded as high as C$2.53. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 846,559 shares.

Valeura Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.90.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.8941606 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valeura Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 58,500 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total transaction of C$148,590.00. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

